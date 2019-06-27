China Ready to Develop Military Relations With North Korea - Chinese Defense Ministry

China is ready to develop military relations with North Korea, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) China is ready to develop military relations with North Korea Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

"We are ready to ... develop [military] relations between the armies of the two countries [China and North Korea] and to make a contribution to the development of Chinese-North Korean relations, as well as to the protection of regional peace and stability," the spokesman said at a briefing.

He added that military cooperation was an important component of Chinese-North Korean relations.

This cooperation contributed to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations, he added.

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, paid a state visit to North Korea from June 20-21. Beijing hailed the trip as successfully. The visit was the first by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years. It was organized to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations.