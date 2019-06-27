UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Develop Military Relations With North Korea - Chinese Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

China Ready to Develop Military Relations With North Korea - Chinese Defense Ministry

China is ready to develop military relations with North Korea, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) China is ready to develop military relations with North Korea, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

"We are ready to ... develop [military] relations between the armies of the two countries [China and North Korea] and to make a contribution to the development of Chinese-North Korean relations, as well as to the protection of regional peace and stability," the spokesman said at a briefing.

He added that military cooperation was an important component of Chinese-North Korean relations.

This cooperation contributed to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations, he added.

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, paid a state visit to North Korea from June 20-21. Beijing hailed the trip as successfully. The visit was the first by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years. It was organized to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations.

Related Topics

China Visit Wife Beijing North Korea June From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Economy not to run on Benami accounts, TTs: Hammad ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Notes Progress on Syrian ..

2 minutes ago

District Agriculture Task Force to meet on June 29 ..

2 minutes ago

Double suicide blasts wound nine in Tunisia capita ..

2 minutes ago

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

35 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.