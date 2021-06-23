UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Develop Mutually Beneficial Relations With US - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:13 PM

China Ready to Develop Mutually Beneficial Relations With US - Defense Minister

China is ready to develop relations with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and hopes normalization is possible, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) China is ready to develop relations with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and hopes normalization is possible, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese side is ready, together with the US side, to strengthen contacts, settle differences, expand cooperation and promote the healthy and stable development of the Chinese-US relations, based on the principles of conflict avoidance, mutual respect, cooperation and mutual benefit," Wei said in a videoaddress at at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

