UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Develop Peaceful Relations With US Based On Mutual Respect - Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

China Ready to Develop Peaceful Relations With US Based on Mutual Respect - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) China is ready to develop relations with the United States without confrontation and on the basis of mutual respect, Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii.

"China is ready to make joint efforts with the United States to develop relations without conflict and confrontation, based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, while defending the interests of its sovereignty, security and development," Yang said.

According to Chinese media, the sides fully clarified to each other the positions of both states on problematic issues and recognized that the current meeting was constructive.

Under President US Donald Trump's administration, relations between the two countries have considerably soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations in some of its regions, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States.

Since the eruption of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington has also been accusing Beijing of concealing information about the outbreak and failing to inform the international community about it in time. The allegations have been refuted by China.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing Hong Kong United States Media Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four civilians martyred in Indian ceasefire violat ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 3,039 deaths with 160118 cases of ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, Russia agree to take forward important b ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.