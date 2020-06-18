China Ready to Develop Peaceful Relations With US Based on Mutual Respect - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) China is ready to develop relations with the United States without confrontation and on the basis of mutual respect, Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii.

"China is ready to make joint efforts with the United States to develop relations without conflict and confrontation, based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, while defending the interests of its sovereignty, security and development," Yang said.

According to Chinese media, the sides fully clarified to each other the positions of both states on problematic issues and recognized that the current meeting was constructive.

Under President US Donald Trump's administration, relations between the two countries have considerably soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations in some of its regions, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States.

Since the eruption of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington has also been accusing Beijing of concealing information about the outbreak and failing to inform the international community about it in time. The allegations have been refuted by China.