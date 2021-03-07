UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Discuss Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Vaccines With Other Counties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

China Ready to Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccines With Other Counties

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) China is open to discussing the protocols of the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines with other countries in defiance of attempts to politicize or nationalize this issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"China is ready to discuss with other countries the expediency and protocols of the mutual recognition of vaccines. China is opposed to the nationalism in the sphere of vaccines and rejects any attempts to politicize the vaccine cooperation," Wang said during the annual grand press conference.

The Chinese foreign minister described vaccines as a "powerful weapon in the fight against the coronavirus that carries the hope of saving lives and must benefit the whole of the world and humanity."

China has had a successful experience of cooperation with Russia throughout the pandemic, according to Wang.

"We saw that when faced with the epidemic of the century, China and Russia stood shoulder-to shoulder and cooperated closely, jointly fighting COVID-19 and also resisting the 'political virus' together," the minister said, adding that Beijing and Moscow continued to stand as a "reliable pillar of the global peace and stability."

Wang's press conference took place on the sidelines of the annual congress of China's top legislative body, the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Every year the Chinese foreign minister speaks at the conference to outline the country's external affairs outlook for the coming year. Due to COVID-19, the press conference is held virtually for already the second year.

