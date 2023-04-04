China Ready to Discuss Political Settlement of Ukraine Crisis With EU - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) China is ready to discuss a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict with the European Union, and hopes that the bloc will demonstrate "strategic autonomy and political wisdom" in this matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged China to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict by influencing Russia "in a constructive way."

"We are ready to communicate and exchange views with the EU side on the political settlement of the crisis. We also hope the EU will show strategic autonomy and political wisdom and take firm steps toward achieving long-term peace and security in Europe," Mao told a briefing, commenting on von der Leyen's statement.

The spokeswoman emphasized that although China is not a party to the Ukraine conflict, it is actively promoting peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The European Commission chief is scheduled to accompany French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to China from Wednesday to Friday at Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation. The agenda of the talks is expected to include the Ukraine conflict and the EU-Chinese relations.

In February, Beijing released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. In the document, Beijing also condemned the abuse of unilateral sanctions, saying that they did not contribute to the settlement of the crisis.