China Ready To Facilitate Peaceful Rebuilding Of Afghanistan - Commerce Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) China is ready to cooperate with the world community to facilitate the peaceful rebuilding of Afghanistan, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

"China is ready to work together with the international community to support the peaceful rebuilding of Afghanistan, improve living conditions and people's well-being, as well as increase opportunities for [the country's] independent development," the spokesman told a briefing.

He further noted that trade between China and Afghanistan totaled $550 million in 2020. During the first half of this year, trade increased by 44% year-on-year to $310 million.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country.

