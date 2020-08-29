UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Further Develop Relations With Japan After Abe's Resignation - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:44 PM

China Ready to Further Develop Relations With Japan After Abe's Resignation - Beijing

China appreciates Shinzo Abe's efforts as the Japanese prime minister to improve bilateral relations, therefore, Beijing is ready to further work with Tokyo to develop cooperation and fight the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) China appreciates Shinzo Abe's efforts as the Japanese prime minister to improve bilateral relations, therefore, Beijing is ready to further work with Tokyo to develop cooperation and fight the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Saturday.

Abe officially announced on Friday his plan to step down, citing health issues. He has already informed the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he is the leader, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito party, which is a part of the ruling coalition.

"We are ready to work with Japan, continue to abide by all the principles defined in the four political Sino-Japanese documents, constantly deepen cooperation in the fight against the epidemic and in the field of social and economic development, as well as promote the continuous improvement and development of Sino-Japanese relations," Zhao said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, over the recent years, Sino-Japanese relations have returned to the right track, and the leaders of the two countries have reached an important consensus on advancing the relations to meet the demands of the new era.

"[Beijing] appreciates the important efforts of prime minister Abe in this regard and wishes him a speedy recovery," the diplomat added.

The outgoing prime minister is leaving office due to ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that already caused him to abandon the premiership in 2007. Despite those circumstances, he once again assumed the prime minister's chair in 2012 and went on to become the longest-serving Japanese head of government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Beijing Tokyo Japan All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CTLC to create opportunities for educated women

1 minute ago

Federal, Sindh govts. moving immediately to resolv ..

1 minute ago

Russian-Made New Advanced Torpedo Ready for Mass P ..

4 minutes ago

Five of a family killed in roof collapse

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports one death, 319 new cases of Coron ..

24 minutes ago

Chinese airlines' losses mitigated by domestic tra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.