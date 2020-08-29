China appreciates Shinzo Abe's efforts as the Japanese prime minister to improve bilateral relations, therefore, Beijing is ready to further work with Tokyo to develop cooperation and fight the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Saturday

Abe officially announced on Friday his plan to step down, citing health issues. He has already informed the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he is the leader, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito party, which is a part of the ruling coalition.

"We are ready to work with Japan, continue to abide by all the principles defined in the four political Sino-Japanese documents, constantly deepen cooperation in the fight against the epidemic and in the field of social and economic development, as well as promote the continuous improvement and development of Sino-Japanese relations," Zhao said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, over the recent years, Sino-Japanese relations have returned to the right track, and the leaders of the two countries have reached an important consensus on advancing the relations to meet the demands of the new era.

"[Beijing] appreciates the important efforts of prime minister Abe in this regard and wishes him a speedy recovery," the diplomat added.

The outgoing prime minister is leaving office due to ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that already caused him to abandon the premiership in 2007. Despite those circumstances, he once again assumed the prime minister's chair in 2012 and went on to become the longest-serving Japanese head of government.