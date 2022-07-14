UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Help Sri Lanka Overcome Current Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

China ready to help Sri Lanka overcome current challenges

China is ready to extend cooperation to the international institutions to help Sri Lanka achieve sustainable development and overcome the current difficulties, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :China is ready to extend cooperation to the international institutions to help Sri Lanka achieve sustainable development and overcome the current difficulties, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"As a friendly neighbor and cooperation partner China sincerely hopes all sectors in Sri Lanka can bear in mind fundamental interest of the country and people and overcome difficulties to restore stability, revitalize economy and improve livelihood at an early date," he said during his regular briefing in response to a question with regards to current situation in Sri Lanka.

According to media reports, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Singapore from Maldives.

He fled to Maldives from Sri Lanka on Wednesday with his wife and two bodyguards on an air force plane.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's parliament will not convene on Friday as announced earlier, the speaker's office said on Thursday.

The next date for the country's parliament to meet will be announced within the next three days if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter is received by the speaker today, the speaker's office said in a statement.

