China Ready To Help Tonga Recover From Volcanic Eruption - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 11:03 PM

China Ready to Help Tonga Recover From Volcanic Eruption - Xi

China is ready to do its best to assist the kingdom of Tonga in recovering from a massive undersea volcanic eruption that recently hit the south Pacific archipelago nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) China is ready to do its best to assist the kingdom of Tonga in recovering from a massive undersea volcanic eruption that recently hit the south Pacific archipelago nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"China and Tonga are comprehensive strategic partners who provide support and assistance to each other, and China is ready to support Tonga to the best of its ability and help the people of the kingdom cope with the natural disaster and restore their homeland," Xi said in a message to Tongan King Tupou VI.

The Chinese president also expressed condolences to the Tongan nation on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said that Tokyo send more than $1 million in assistance to Tonga.

A powerful volcanic eruption rocked the Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai islands on Saturday and was recognized the strongest one in the past three decades. The calamity caused tsunami, which led to three fatalities in Tonga, as of Tuesday, and covered the islands with a thick layer of volcanic ash.

The largest Tongan island of Tongatapu declared a state of emergency on its western coast.

