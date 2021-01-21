China Ready to Improve Relations With US Through 'Unity' - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China is ready to improve relations with the United States, now led by President Joe Biden, after the strains the ties experienced under the Trump administration, and the focus can be on "unity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) China is ready to improve relations with the United States, now led by President Joe Biden, after the strains the ties experienced under the Trump administration, and the focus can be on "unity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"I noticed President Biden stressed on the word 'unity' during his inauguration speech. I think this is exactly what China-US relations need today," the ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a regular press briefing.