China ready to join Italy in pushing forward ties in right direction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is ready to join Italy in pushing forward bilateral ties in the right direction for the better benefit of the two peoples, and greater contribution to world peace and development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is ready to join Italy in pushing forward bilateral ties in the right direction for the better benefit of the two peoples, and greater contribution to world peace and development.

In his phone talk with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Wang said China appreciates Italy's adherence to its friendly policy towards China, adding that in the face of profound adjustment and transformation of the international situation, the Chinese side is willing to work with Italy to step up strategic communication, consolidate strategic mutual trust and get rid of all distractions.

In the first five months of this year, the trade volume between China and Italy increased by 50 percent year on year, and Italy's exports to China increased by 75 percent, the highest growth rate among major European Union countries, which fully demonstrated the strong resilience and great potential of China-Italy practical cooperation, Wang said.

China will pursue opening-up at a higher level to promote higher quality development, Wang said, adding that China welcomes more Italian companies to invest and do business in China and hopes that Italy will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

The Chinese side is willing to conduct closer high-level exchanges, facilitate personnel exchanges and promote the joint Belt and Road construction with Italy, Wang said.

Wang also urged the two sides to strengthen cooperation in such areas as scientific and technological innovation, aerospace, clean energy, digital economy and third-party markets and push the mutually beneficial cooperation for more outcomes, so as to jointly inject momentum into the global economic recovery.

China supports Italy in assuming the Group of 20 (G20) presidency and making positive contributions to strengthening international anti-epidemic cooperation and global economic governance.