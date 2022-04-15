China Ready to Maintain Close Contact With Russia on Ukraine - Li Zhanshu

Beijing is ready to maintain close contact with Moscow on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Beijing is ready to maintain close contact with Moscow on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, said on Friday.

"We have seen that progress had been made in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but disagreements have yet to be completely resolved... We are ready to remain in close contact on the issue with our Russian colleagues," Li told a virtual meeting with Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matvienko.

He added that it is important to adhere to the fundamental principles and norms of the UN Charter to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

"Given the legitimate security concerns of all countries, including those involved, it is important to resolve all disputes peacefully, through a dialogue and negotiations," he said.

Li noted that "China is always committed to advancing the negotiation process on the Ukrainian crisis on the basis of justice."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.