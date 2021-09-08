UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Maintain Communication With New Afghan Government: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:53 PM

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the Chinese government is ready to maintain communication with new government and leaders in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the Chinese government is ready to maintain communication with new government and leaders in Afghanistan.

"The Chinese government is still operating in Afghanistan. We are ready to maintain communication with the new government in Afghanistan and leaders," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He hoped the new Afghan administration in the capacity of interim government will broadly solicit the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions and echo the expectations of Afghan people and aspiration of the international community.

Wang said that the Chinese side pay attention to the formation of the government and the announcement of some people in Afghanistan.

"This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post war reconstruction," he added.

He said that the Chinese side noticed that the Afghan Taliban said that the interim government has formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible.

Reiterating China's position on the Afghan issue, he said," We always respect the sovereignty and independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan adhere to non interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people independently choosing the development path suited to the country's conditions," he added.

He hoped that Afghanistan will establish a broadly based, inclusive political structure follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces and live in good terms with other countries, especially its neighbours.

Responding to a question, he said that China hoped that all parties and factions in Afghanistan can respond and echo the aspirations of people to achieve a smooth transition so that the people living in the war-torn country can live in peace.

China, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iran Tajikistan, Uzbekistan virtual meeting on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he said that fundamental changes have taken place in Afghanistan impacting the regional development. Neighbouring countries have common concerns.

He said that under the presidentship of Pakistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan have held on the 9th conference of special envoys and special representatives.

The special envoy from China attended the meeting.

The meeting has seen an exchange of views from the neighbouring countries on the Afghan issue and stressed communication with Russia.

Many consensus have been reached, he added.

