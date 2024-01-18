China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

(@Abdulla99267510)

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2024) China has expressed a readiness to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following a series of cross-border attacks by both nations, resulting in casualties on both sides.

China, in a press conference in Beijing, urged calm and restraint, expressing willingness to play a constructive role in de-escalating tensions if both nations desire.

An unprovoked missile strike by Iran, condemned by Pakistan's Foreign Office for violating sovereignty, led to the death of two children and injuries to three girls.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched an overnight attack on a militant organization, resulting in casualties in Iran's border region, according to Tehran.

The Chinese Consul General in Karachi reiterated China's commitment to resolving differences between Pakistan and Iran through peaceful means.

Both nations, grappling with insurgencies along their border regions, face escalating tensions, with Pakistan warning Iran of serious consequences after a recent airspace violation that resulted in casualties.