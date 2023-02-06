UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Commerce Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

China is ready to restart trade dialogue with Australia and hopes that it will provide a level playing field for Chinese companies, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) China is ready to restart trade dialogue with Australia and hopes that it will provide a level playing field for Chinese companies, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Monday.

Wang spoke with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell during a video conference. This was their first meeting since Farrell took office last June. Ties between the two countries soured after Australia tightened security checks on Chinese firms, and China curbed Australian imports.

"China is ready to restart the economic and trade exchanges mechanism with Australia and expand cooperation in emerging areas, such as climate change and alternative energy sources," Wang said.

The minister said the two nations should seek mutually beneficial solutions to their respective issues of concern and insisted that Australia should provide a "fair, open and equal" business environment for Chinese companies.

Farrell described trade and investment between China and Australia as "part of the bedrock" of their bilateral ties. He said China was Australia's largest trading partner by a very considerable margin.

The ministers agreed to enhance communications at all levels "as a pathway towards the timely and full resumption of trade," Farrell said. He accepted Wang's invitation to travel to Beijing in the near future to continue their dialogue in person.

Farrell assured Wang that Australia would address differences where possible, while standing firm on its national interests. The Chinese minister echoed Farrell's sentiment, saying China would not make trade-offs on issues of principle.

