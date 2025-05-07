China ready to play constructive role in easing India-Pakistan tension

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) China stands ready to work with international community to continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tension between India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Responding to questions regarding current situation between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson said that China made it clear its position on the ongoing situation between two countries.

"China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable," he said.

Lin Jian said that Chinese side is concerned about the ongoing situation. India and the Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors. They are both China's neighbors as well.

He remarked that China opposes all forms of terrorism and urged both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

In response to a question about any impact on Chinese citizens in region, he said that China was closely following the developments.

"We advise Chinese citizens and institutions in the relevant regions to closely follow the situation, raise their safety awareness, avoid going to regions involved in the conflict and in case of emergencies, immediately contact the Chinese missions to seek help."

To yet another question regarding China's role in easing tension, he reiterated Chinese principled position about ongoing situation on between India and the Pakistan.

He said that the international community is following closely the current situation and China is committed to promoting talks for peace and keeping the region peaceful and stable.

"We also noted that both India and Pakistan have said that they don't hope to see escalation of the situation. We hope that India and Pakistan will remain calm exercise, restrained work in the same direction and properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation," he added.