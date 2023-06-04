China Ready to Promote Sound Development of Regional Security - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) China stands ready to advance sound development of security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Sunday.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to enhance our commitment to an Asia-Pacific community of shared future, promote sound development of regional security cooperation and strive to build an open, inclusive, transparent and equitable architecture," Li said at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore.

He also stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, adding that the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter of the Chinese people only.

"If anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will not hesitate for a second. We will fear no opponents and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territory integrity regardless of any cost," the minister added.

Li also outlined Beijing's stance on the South China Sea and his country's relations with the United States.