China Ready to Release More Films on Russian Screens - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China is ready to show more of its films to Russian viewers, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Tuesday.

"During the visit (of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia), our leaders paid great attention to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. In order to implement the agreement between our leaders, we are ready to present more Chinese films to Russian moviegoers," Zhang told reporters at the premiere of Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth II in Moscow.

The ambassador noted that the premiere of the film took place on the eve of Russia's Cosmonautics Day to express respect to its space pioneers.

The film, directed by Chinese filmmaker Frant Gwo, aims to show the impact of technology on the future of the mankind and raises the issue of solidarity and unity of people in the face of the crisis caused by the fading of the Sun, Zhang added.

The Wandering Earth II, a prequel to the 2019 film The Wandering Earth, has earned more than half a billion Dollars in China since it opened on January 22.