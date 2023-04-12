Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Release More Films On Russian Screens - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

China Ready to Release More Films on Russian Screens - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China is ready to show more of its films to Russian viewers, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Tuesday.

"During the visit (of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia), our leaders paid great attention to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. In order to implement the agreement between our leaders, we are ready to present more Chinese films to Russian moviegoers," Zhang told reporters at the premiere of Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth II in Moscow.

The ambassador noted that the premiere of the film took place on the eve of Russia's Cosmonautics Day to express respect to its space pioneers.

The film, directed by Chinese filmmaker Frant Gwo, aims to show the impact of technology on the future of the mankind and raises the issue of solidarity and unity of people in the face of the crisis caused by the fading of the Sun, Zhang added.

The Wandering Earth II, a prequel to the 2019 film The Wandering Earth, has earned more than half a billion Dollars in China since it opened on January 22.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Moscow Russia China Visit January 2019 Agreement Unity Foods Limited Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

39 minutes ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

54 minutes ago
 e&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

1 hour ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punj ..

Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid ..

1 hour ago
 Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues no ..

Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues notification of Sardar Tanveer's ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.