China Ready to Respond If US Implements Hong Kong Autonomy Act - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) China is firmly opposed to the United States' Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was recently adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, and Beijing stands ready to respond with measures of its own should Washington implement the legislation, the country's ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on July 14, would introduce sanctions on individuals who are involved in the implementation of China's new security law in the special administrative region. Zhang said that Washington's reaction is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of both international law and the basic norms of international relations.

"The Chinese government strongly opposes the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act adopted by the US Congress. China strongly condemns the US for malicious libel against the national security law of Hong Kong, for threatening to impose sanctions against China, for serious violations of international law and the basic norms of international relations, for gross interference in Hong Kong and China's domestic affairs," the ambassador said.

Zhang reiterated China's commitment to fully implement the new security law and urged the United States to reconsider its decision to enforce its own legislation before Beijing takes retaliatory measures.

"The US attempt to prevent the implementation of the National Security Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will never succeed. We urge the US to correct its mistakes, not to implement the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act, and not to interfere in China's internal affairs, including issues related to the Hong Kong SAR. If the US insists, China will certainly take all necessary measures and respond firmly," the ambassador commented.

On June 30, President Xi Jinping signed into effect a new law that criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion, and terrorism in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The law has been met with stern resistance from many Western countries, including the United States.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in recent days after the US authorities ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate general in the city of Houston, Texas. In response, Beijing demanded that the US consulate in the city of Chengdu also be closed.