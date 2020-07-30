UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Respond If US Implements Hong Kong Autonomy Act - Ambassador To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

China Ready to Respond If US Implements Hong Kong Autonomy Act - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) China is firmly opposed to the United States' Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was recently adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, and Beijing stands ready to respond with measures of its own should Washington implement the legislation, the country's ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on July 14, would introduce sanctions on individuals who are involved in the implementation of China's new security law in the special administrative region. Zhang said that Washington's reaction is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of both international law and the basic norms of international relations.

"The Chinese government strongly opposes the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act adopted by the US Congress. China strongly condemns the US for malicious libel against the national security law of Hong Kong, for threatening to impose sanctions against China, for serious violations of international law and the basic norms of international relations, for gross interference in Hong Kong and China's domestic affairs," the ambassador said.

Zhang reiterated China's commitment to fully implement the new security law and urged the United States to reconsider its decision to enforce its own legislation before Beijing takes retaliatory measures.

"The US attempt to prevent the implementation of the National Security Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will never succeed. We urge the US to correct its mistakes, not to implement the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act, and not to interfere in China's internal affairs, including issues related to the Hong Kong SAR. If the US insists, China will certainly take all necessary measures and respond firmly," the ambassador commented.

On June 30, President Xi Jinping signed into effect a new law that criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion, and terrorism in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The law has been met with stern resistance from many Western countries, including the United States.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in recent days after the US authorities ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate general in the city of Houston, Texas. In response, Beijing demanded that the US consulate in the city of Chengdu also be closed.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Trump Chengdu Beijing Hong Kong Houston United States Saudi Arabia Riyals June July Congress All From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

18 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

26 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

41 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

41 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.