UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Respond To Foreign Interference In Hong Kong Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

China Ready to Respond to Foreign Interference in Hong Kong Affairs - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Beijing is ready to defend its interest and respond accordingly to interference in its domestic affairs amid Washington's criticism of China's decision to adopt new security legislation in Hong Kong, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the United States would "do something" about the Hong Kong issue by the end of the week. US officials have previously threatened to sanction China and possibly change its policy toward the special administrative region of Hong Kong amid concerns that the new law would limit free speech.

"The Chinese government is determined to defend its sovereignty, security and development, intends to defend the 'one country, two systems' principle and to curb any foreign interference in Hong Kong.

If anyone seeks to harm China's interests, Beijing is determined to take all necessary countermeasures," Zhao said during a briefing, adding that Hong Kong is China's special administrative region and, therefore, the proposed bill is solely China's domestic issue.

The new security legislation in Hong Kong envisions a ban on secessionist and subversive activity and is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Nonetheless, the decision was met by a wave of protests in the city as residents fear infringement on their rights.

Related Topics

China Washington Threatened Trump Beijing Hong Kong United States All Government

Recent Stories

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

54 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

1 hour ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

2 hours ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

3 hours ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.