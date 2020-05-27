China Ready to Respond to Foreign Interference in Hong Kong Affairs - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Beijing is ready to defend its interest and respond accordingly to interference in its domestic affairs amid Washington's criticism of China's decision to adopt new security legislation in Hong Kong, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the United States would "do something" about the Hong Kong issue by the end of the week. US officials have previously threatened to sanction China and possibly change its policy toward the special administrative region of Hong Kong amid concerns that the new law would limit free speech.

"The Chinese government is determined to defend its sovereignty, security and development, intends to defend the 'one country, two systems' principle and to curb any foreign interference in Hong Kong.

If anyone seeks to harm China's interests, Beijing is determined to take all necessary countermeasures," Zhao said during a briefing, adding that Hong Kong is China's special administrative region and, therefore, the proposed bill is solely China's domestic issue.

The new security legislation in Hong Kong envisions a ban on secessionist and subversive activity and is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Nonetheless, the decision was met by a wave of protests in the city as residents fear infringement on their rights.