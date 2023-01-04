UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Resume Oil, Gas Exploration Talks With Philippines - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 09:06 PM

China Ready to Resume Oil, Gas Exploration Talks With Philippines - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to restart talks with the archipelago nation on the joint exploration of offshore oil and gas

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to restart talks with the archipelago nation on the joint exploration of offshore oil and gas.

"China is ready to continue friendly consultations with the Philippines in order to settle maritime disputes and resume talks on oil and gas exploration and bolster cooperation on oil and gas production in uncontested territories," Xi was quoted as saying by the state Chinese television.

President Marcos flew to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, more than six months after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, paused talks on joint oil and gas exploration in June. The two nations have been at odds over rival territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Related Topics

China Oil Visit Beijing Philippines June Gas TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

7 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

7 minutes ago
 Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

7 minutes ago
 Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muha ..

Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta directs to register FIR agains ..

Commissioner Quetta directs to register FIR against building code violators

1 minute ago
 Syed Faisal inaugurates new website for Makran Div ..

Syed Faisal inaugurates new website for Makran Division

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.