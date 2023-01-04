China Ready to Resume Oil, Gas Exploration Talks With Philippines - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to restart talks with the archipelago nation on the joint exploration of offshore oil and gas

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to restart talks with the archipelago nation on the joint exploration of offshore oil and gas.

"China is ready to continue friendly consultations with the Philippines in order to settle maritime disputes and resume talks on oil and gas exploration and bolster cooperation on oil and gas production in uncontested territories," Xi was quoted as saying by the state Chinese television.

President Marcos flew to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, more than six months after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, paused talks on joint oil and gas exploration in June. The two nations have been at odds over rival territorial claims in the South China Sea.