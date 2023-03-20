China Ready to Stand With Russia to Protect International Law - President Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China is ready to stand with Russia to protect the UN-centric international system and the world order based on international law, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"China, together with Russia, is ready to resolutely uphold the UN-centric international system, stand guard over the world order based on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhere to true multilateralism, promote multipolarity in the world and the democratization of international relations," Xi said upon his arrival in Moscow.