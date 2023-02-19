UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Step Up Cooperation With EU To Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Wang Yi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China Ready to Step Up Cooperation With EU to Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Wang Yi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) China is ready to intensify cooperation with the European Union to find ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict by political means, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Wang met with Borrell on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"When speaking about the Ukraine crisis, Wang Yi stressed that China adheres to promoting peace and negotiations and is willing to boost cooperation with the EU, making consistent steps to find a political solution," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The senior Chinese official also stressed that Beijing and Brussels should bolster cooperation to "bring more stability into the world."

Wang said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that China would draft and present a document by the end of February in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined.

