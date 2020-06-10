China Ready to Step Up Purchases of High-Quality Products From Russia - Ambassador

Chinese market is open to a greater flow of competitive and high-quality products from Russia, guaranteeing that they will always find their niche, Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday

"I would like to tell my Russian friends and Russian manufacturers that any competitive Russian products will be able to find a good market and good consumers in China. We are ready to buy more such products," Zhang said at a press conference.

The diplomat noted a "very good tendency" to develop bilateral economic cooperation and its great potential.

According to the ambassador, trade grew in the first quarter of 2020, but the second quarter is expected to be "more difficult.

"I would like to say that everything is ready from your side and from our side. All conditions are in place, despite the serious epidemic, but the economic links between China and Russia have not been interrupted," Zhang stressed.

Business and regions, he went on, continue maintaining close contacts and cooperation with each other.

According to Chinese customs, trade with Russia increased by 3.4 percent to $25.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 year-on-year. At the same time, bilateral trade decreased by 4.3 percent over the first five months of the year, compared to the same period of the last year, and amounted to $40.9 billion.