China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Syria on COVID-19 - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Chinese government is ready to improve cooperation with the Syrian government on fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), acting Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yao Shaojun said on Monday.

"China is ready to strengthen cooperation with the government of Syria on COVID-19," Yao said during a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Chinese diplomat noted that the sanctions imposed on the Syrian government have created problems to providing aid in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that a total of 43 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Syria.