China Ready To Strengthen Coordination With Russia On Afghanistan - Xi

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:54 PM

China is ready to strengthen coordination with Russia and the whole international community over the situation in Afghanistan, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) China is ready to strengthen coordination with Russia and the whole international community over the situation in Afghanistan, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"China is ready to strengthen interaction and coordination with the entire international community, including Russia, calls on all parties in Afghanistan to negotiate the creation of an open and inclusive political structure, conduct a moderate and restrained domestic and foreign policy, completely dissociate itself from all terrorist organizations and establish friendly relations with all countries of the world, especially with neighboring states," Xi said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

