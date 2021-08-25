UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Strengthen Coordination With Russia, World On Afghanistan: President Xi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

China ready to strengthen coordination with Russia, world on Afghanistan: President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stood ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the broader international community on the Afghanistan issue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stood ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the broader international community on the Afghanistan issue.

During a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, he called for concerted efforts to encourage all factions in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political structure through consultation, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, thoroughly dissociate from all terrorist groups, and maintain friendly relations with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries.

Xi also eyed deeper vaccine cooperation with Russia, adding that China was ready to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on vaccine development and production and ensure the safety and stability of the global supply chain for vaccines.

He called on the two sides to take this year's 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an opportunity to work together with member states to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, increase mutual support, and safeguard the security and development interests of the countries in the region.

On Afghanistan issue, Putin said Russia and China shared similar stances and common interests.

"Russia is ready to communicate and coordinate closely with China, actively participate in multilateral mechanisms related to Afghanistan, promote smooth transition in the country, combat terrorism, cut off drug trafficking, prevent spillover of security risks from Afghanistan, resist intervention and destruction by external forces, and maintain regional security and stability," he added. The two leaders believed that it was very necessary for China and Russia to maintain communication on major bilateral and multilateral issues and agreed to keep close contact via various means.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China had had effective communications and negotiations with the Taliban, and Kabul was a key platform and channel for the two sides to discuss all kinds of important affairs.

Wang made the remark while answering a reporter's question about a reported meeting between Taliban officials and the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan in Kabul.

Wang also reiterated China would continue to develop a friendly and cooperative relationship with Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Russia China Vladimir Putin Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

US lawmakers violate orders with trip to Kabul dur ..

US lawmakers violate orders with trip to Kabul during airlift

1 minute ago
 1 held on charge of molestation

1 held on charge of molestation

1 minute ago
 Austria Urges Int'l Community to Prevent Afghanist ..

Austria Urges Int'l Community to Prevent Afghanistan From Becoming Global Terror ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Patrushev, Iraqi Foreign Minister Discuss ..

Russia's Patrushev, Iraqi Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Mosco ..

1 minute ago
 Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan ..

Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan Refugee Center - Reports

1 minute ago
 Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina delegatio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.