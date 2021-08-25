China ready to strengthen coordination with Russia, world on Afghanistan: President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stood ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the broader international community on the Afghanistan issue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stood ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the broader international community on the Afghanistan issue.

During a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, he called for concerted efforts to encourage all factions in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political structure through consultation, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, thoroughly dissociate from all terrorist groups, and maintain friendly relations with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries.

Xi also eyed deeper vaccine cooperation with Russia, adding that China was ready to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on vaccine development and production and ensure the safety and stability of the global supply chain for vaccines.

He called on the two sides to take this year's 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an opportunity to work together with member states to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, increase mutual support, and safeguard the security and development interests of the countries in the region.

On Afghanistan issue, Putin said Russia and China shared similar stances and common interests.

"Russia is ready to communicate and coordinate closely with China, actively participate in multilateral mechanisms related to Afghanistan, promote smooth transition in the country, combat terrorism, cut off drug trafficking, prevent spillover of security risks from Afghanistan, resist intervention and destruction by external forces, and maintain regional security and stability," he added. The two leaders believed that it was very necessary for China and Russia to maintain communication on major bilateral and multilateral issues and agreed to keep close contact via various means.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China had had effective communications and negotiations with the Taliban, and Kabul was a key platform and channel for the two sides to discuss all kinds of important affairs.

Wang made the remark while answering a reporter's question about a reported meeting between Taliban officials and the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan in Kabul.

Wang also reiterated China would continue to develop a friendly and cooperative relationship with Afghanistan.