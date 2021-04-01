UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Work On Post-COVID Crossborder Travel Rules With Foreign Partners -Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:01 PM

China Ready to Work on Post-COVID Crossborder Travel Rules With Foreign Partners -Ministry

China is ready to work with other countries to create new rules for people to cross borders safely and orderly in the post-pandemic world, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, commenting on reports on simplifying entry procedures for people who have received Chinese vaccines

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) China is ready to work with other countries to create new rules for people to cross borders safely and orderly in the post-pandemic world, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, commenting on reports on simplifying entry procedures for people who have received Chinese vaccines.

"We are ready to reach mutually beneficial agreements with all parties based on friendly consultations and full consideration of each other's concerns in order to create the new order of unhindered, healthy, safe and orderly transborder movement for poeple," the press office said.

According to the ministry, those who did not get a Chinese vaccine will not be discriminated against.

On March 17, China announced easing visa procedures for those who were inoculated with its vaccines from at least 24 countries, including Russia, Australia, Finland, Germany, India, Israel, Switzerland and the US. A traveler must provide a PCR test and antibodies test results as well as a vaccination certificate, which proves that he received two vaccine doses, while the administration of the last one must occur at least 14 days before applying for a visa. The procedure is available for foreign members of Chinese families and those who make business trip to the country.

