China Ready To Work With Afghanistan, Pakistan To Strengthen Counter-terrorism Cooperation For Stability Of Region, Beyond: Spokesperson

Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

China ready to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation for stability of region, beyond: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :China is ready to work with Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation for the stability and tranquility of the region and beyond, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Terrorism is a common enemy for mankind which is facing increasing threats and challenges posed by terrorism," Geng Shuang said during his routine press briefing while commenting on the third meeting of inter-departmental and regional security cooperation mechanism held in Beijing last week.

"We stand ready to work with Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen our counter-terrorism cooperation for the stability and tranquility of the region and beyond," he added.

He said that External Security Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Guoping and First Deputy Adviser on National Security Council of Afghanistan Atiqullah Noshir co-chaired the third meeting of China-Afghanistan inter-departmental and inter-regional security cooperation mechanism.

Both sides exchanged views on regional situation and deepening security cooperation between the two countries.

The representatives from relevant departments of the two countries were present during the meeting.

