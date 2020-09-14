China Ready to Work With New Japanese Government to Boost Relations - Beijing

China is ready to cooperate with Japan's newly elected government to further strengthen bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) China is ready to cooperate with Japan's newly elected government to further strengthen bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"We paid attention to the results of the vote and would like to congratulate the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and Mr. Yoshihide Suga on their election. China is ready to work together with the new leadership of Japan to further deepen our cooperation in various fields and ensure sustainable improvement and development of relations between Japan and China," Wang told reporters.

Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote earlier in the day and will therefore secure the post of prime minister. He received 377 votes, followed far behind by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with 89 votes and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 68 votes.

On Wednesday, the Japanese parliament will confirm Suga as the head of government, replacing long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who unexpectedly announced in late August his decision to resign due to health problems.