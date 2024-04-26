- Home
China Ready To Work With Pakistan To Promote Practical Cooperation Under CPEC, GDI: Luo Zhaohui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further deepen strategic mutual trust, and promote practical cooperation in various fields within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Global Development Initiative, Chairman, China International Development Corporation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui said.
In his meetings with friends from various sectors during a recent visit to Pakistan, he hoped that friends from all walks of life will continue to exert their influence, and offer advice and suggestions for the development of bilateral relations, according to CIDCA's official website.
Luo Zhaohui met separately with friends from various sectors at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, including Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, Waqar Ahmed Khan, former senator and federal minister for privatization, AKram Sheikh, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission of Pakistan, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and Moin ul Haque, former ambassadors of Pakistan to China, and Ali M Khar, president of Isbei.
Luo thanked them for their long-standing contributions to China-Pakistan friendly cooperation, emphasizing the increasingly significant strategic importance of accelerating comprehensive cooperation between China and Pakistan and leading regional development trends in the current international and regional situation that is undergoing complex and profound changes.
The Pakistani side once again expressed condolences for the recent attack on the Dasu Hydropower Project, which resulted in casualties among Chinese personnel.
They highly praised the enduring traditional friendship between Pakistan and China and the achievements of cooperation in various fields, and thanked China for its all-round support in Pakistan's development process.
They added that Pakistan will continue to support the development of Pakistan-China relations, advance exchanges on state governance, and expand friendly exchanges between the two countries in various sectors, including between governments, parliaments, business communities, think tanks, youth, and civil society.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and Counselor Shi Yuanqiang, as well as Director-General of the CIDCA's First Department of Regional Affairs Shou Hailong, and acting Director-General of the CIDCA's Department of International Cooperation Li Ming also attended the meetings.
