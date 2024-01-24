Open Menu

China Ready To Work With Pakistan To Upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM

China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin

China on Wednesday said it was ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China on Wednesday said it was ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

“China stands ready to work with Pakistan to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen political mutual trust, and expand practical cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing on a question by APP correspondent.

About the recent visit of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to Pakistan, he said that Sun Weidong visited Pakistan from January 20 to 22.

He paid courtesy calls on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to have in-depth exchanges of views on the bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, the spokesperson added.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese vice foreign minister co-chaired the Fourth Meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners," he said. “China appreciates Pakistan’s firm commitment to the one-China principle, supports Pakistan in defending its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and supports its unity, stability, development and prosperity.”

During the visit, the Chinese vice foreign minister and Pakistani leaders renewed commitment for the success of CPEC and expressed the desire for enhanced cooperation in the areas of information technology, economy, agriculture, and human resource development.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Technology China Agriculture Visit CPEC Independence January From Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufac ..

RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul gener ..

Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general

5 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journal ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC

9 minutes ago
 Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

5 minutes ago
 Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practice ..

Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices

10 minutes ago
 Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission q ..

Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..

10 minutes ago
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road ac ..

Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident

10 minutes ago
 Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security me ..

Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections

10 minutes ago
 RPO directs police to perform election duties with ..

RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality

10 minutes ago
 Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks hu ..

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments

31 minutes ago
 Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC

Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC

17 minutes ago
 PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign

PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World