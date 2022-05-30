China ready to work with regional countries to help Afghanistan achieve lasting peace: Zhao Lijian

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) ::China is ready to work with regional countries as always to strengthen communication and coordination, build consensus and forge synergy to help Afghanistan achieve lasting peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"Afghanistan is at a critical stage of turnaround from chaos to stability. Security is the prerequisite for the development,"� he said during his regular briefing in response to a question regarding 4th regional security dialogue on Afghanistan held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan last week.

Senior representatives of Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyztan and Tajikistan attended the meeting.

External Security Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Cheng Guoping represented China at the meeting.

Cheng said Afghanistan was the heart of Asia, the development of its security situation would have major impact on regional security and stability.

The Global Security Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of upholding the new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and jointly upholding the world peace and security.

China was ready to honour this spirit working in concert with regional countries and support the whole system of Afghanistan while responding to challenges.

The spokesperson said that the Dushanbe statement released at the meeting welcomed the Tunxi initiative of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan on supporting economic reconstruction in practical cooperation with Afghanistan adopted at the 3rd foreign ministers meeting among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

It called on all parties to provide more support for Afghanistan in economy, humanitarian assistance, connectivity, trade and internal capacity building.

The statement reiterated non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs and the principle of Afghan owned, Afghan led approach, urged countries bearing responsibility for Afghanistan to seriously fulfil the commitment of economic reconstruction and further development of Afghanistan.

It opposed the politicization of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and also pointed out that the international terrorist organisations should never be allowed to use he Afghan territory to hide, train, plot and sponsor any terrorist activities targeting any country in the region to make sure that Afghanistan would become hotbed, harbour and source of terrorist forces.