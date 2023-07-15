BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The current state of China-South Korea relations does not correspond to the interests of the two countries, and Beijing is ready to work with Seoul to strengthen cooperation and restore mutual trust, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi has said.

On Friday, Wang met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of ASEAN summit in Jakarta.

"We are ready to work with South Korea in the spirit of mutual respect to strengthen interaction, restore mutual trust and help put the China-South Korea strategic partnership back on the right track of healthy and stable development," Wang said at the meeting with Park, as quoted by the Chinese Ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese diplomat also noted that the China-South Korea relations have recently faced a lot of challenges, which are not in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the peoples of the two countries.

"Chinese-South Korean relations can and should have good, sustainable and long-term development," Wang said.

He also expressed hope that Seoul will adhere to the "one China" principle on the Taiwan issue.

Park, in turn, noted that the unhindered development of relations between China and South Korea is in the common interests of both sides, and will also contribute to regional peace and stability.

"The Republic of Korea has always adhered to the "one China" principle, and this position has not changed. We are willing to work with China to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various areas between the two countries based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that the sides exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other international and regional issues of common interest.