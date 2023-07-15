Open Menu

China Ready To Work With South Korea To Restore Mutual Trust - China's Wang

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

China Ready to Work With South Korea to Restore Mutual Trust - China's Wang

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The current state of China-South Korea relations does not correspond to the interests of the two countries, and Beijing is ready to work with Seoul to strengthen cooperation and restore mutual trust, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi has said.

On Friday, Wang met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of ASEAN summit in Jakarta.

"We are ready to work with South Korea in the spirit of mutual respect to strengthen interaction, restore mutual trust and help put the China-South Korea strategic partnership back on the right track of healthy and stable development," Wang said at the meeting with Park, as quoted by the Chinese Ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese diplomat also noted that the China-South Korea relations have recently faced a lot of challenges, which are not in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the peoples of the two countries.

"Chinese-South Korean relations can and should have good, sustainable and long-term development," Wang said.

He also expressed hope that Seoul will adhere to the "one China" principle on the Taiwan issue.

Park, in turn, noted that the unhindered development of relations between China and South Korea is in the common interests of both sides, and will also contribute to regional peace and stability.

"The Republic of Korea has always adhered to the "one China" principle, and this position has not changed. We are willing to work with China to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various areas between the two countries based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that the sides exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other international and regional issues of common interest.

Related Topics

China Beijing Jakarta Seoul South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

11 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

11 hours ago
Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

11 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

11 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

11 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

11 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

12 hours ago

More Stories From World