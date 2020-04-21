UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Work With UNSC Permanent Members To Hold Leadership Summit - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:44 PM

China Ready to Work With UNSC Permanent Members to Hold Leadership Summit - Spokesman

China is ready to cooperate with other permanent UN Security Council members to hold a leadership summit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) China is ready to cooperate with other permanent UN Security Council members to hold a leadership summit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the date and agenda for the summit was being discussed and did not rule out holding a conference call, but not as a replacement of a full-fledged summit.

"Regarding holding a summit of the leaders of permanent UN Security Council member countries, including a summit in the videoconference format, China is ready to maintain cooperation with the other sides," the spokesman said during a briefing.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to organize a meeting between the UN Security Council permanent members � Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The idea has received support from China and France.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China France Jerusalem Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States January From

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 85,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry partners with Google for COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Over Rs10mln worth projects approved for graveyard ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Self-isolation: Wild boars take over urba ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss watchmakers see exports plunge amid pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Jeelani Institute increases capacity to test Covid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.