China Ready to Work With UNSC Permanent Members to Hold Leadership Summit - Spokesman

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) China is ready to cooperate with other permanent UN Security Council members to hold a leadership summit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the date and agenda for the summit was being discussed and did not rule out holding a conference call, but not as a replacement of a full-fledged summit.

"Regarding holding a summit of the leaders of permanent UN Security Council member countries, including a summit in the videoconference format, China is ready to maintain cooperation with the other sides," the spokesman said during a briefing.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to organize a meeting between the UN Security Council permanent members � Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The idea has received support from China and France.