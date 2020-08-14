UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reaffirms Support For Palestine After US Brokers Israel-UAE Peace Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:32 PM

China Reaffirms Support for Palestine After US Brokers Israel-UAE Peace Deal

China welcomes normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and will continue to stand by Palestine, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday on the heels of the US-brokered

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) China welcomes normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and will continue to stand by Palestine, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday on the heels of the US-brokered deal.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US has brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.

"The Chinese side has taken note of relevant reports, including those about suspension of Israel's annexation of Palestinian territories and about efforts to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue. The Chinese side is glad to see measures toward easing tensions between Middle Eastern countries that contribute to regional peace and stability," spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

The diplomat expressed hope that the sides concerned would take practical steps to resume an equitable dialogue on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as soon as possible.

"The position of the Chinese side on the Palestinian issue is consistent and clear: we will continue to provide strong support to the Palestinian people in their just cause for the restoration of the legitimate rights of the nation and the establishment of an independent state," Zhao added.

For Israel, the agreement with the UAE will be the third peace deal with its regional neighbors after accords with Egypt and Jordan signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively. Abu Dhabi has called the deal a "historic diplomatic achievement," which "will open up new horizons for peace and stability in the region."

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Iran Turkey China Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Trump United Arab Emirates Agreement

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

36 minutes ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

51 minutes ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

1 hour ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.