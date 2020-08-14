China Reaffirms Support for Palestine After US Brokers Israel-UAE Peace Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) China welcomes normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and will continue to stand by Palestine, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday on the heels of the US-brokered deal.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US has brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.

"The Chinese side has taken note of relevant reports, including those about suspension of Israel's annexation of Palestinian territories and about efforts to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue. The Chinese side is glad to see measures toward easing tensions between Middle Eastern countries that contribute to regional peace and stability," spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

The diplomat expressed hope that the sides concerned would take practical steps to resume an equitable dialogue on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as soon as possible.

"The position of the Chinese side on the Palestinian issue is consistent and clear: we will continue to provide strong support to the Palestinian people in their just cause for the restoration of the legitimate rights of the nation and the establishment of an independent state," Zhao added.

For Israel, the agreement with the UAE will be the third peace deal with its regional neighbors after accords with Egypt and Jordan signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively. Abu Dhabi has called the deal a "historic diplomatic achievement," which "will open up new horizons for peace and stability in the region."