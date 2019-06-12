UrduPoint.com
China Rebuffs Claims That Beijing Will Send Army To Disperse Hong Kong Protests

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:23 PM

The information allegedly claiming that Beijing may send army units to disperse protests against the controversial amendments to the extradition bill in Hong Kong is false and these rumors are spread merely to cause panic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The information allegedly claiming that Beijing may send army units to disperse protests against the controversial amendments to the extradition bill in Hong Kong is false and these rumors are spread merely to cause panic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Hong Kong to voice their disapproval with the proposed legislation, blocking traffic. Clashes were reported in the city, with police resorting to tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the demonstrators.

"I do not know where you received this information. This is called disinformation. These rumors are spread to provoke panic," the spokesman said when asked whether Beijing would send army units to suppress protests in Hong Kong.

The rallies against the highly disputable amendments proposed to the extradition bill are gaining momentum in Hong Kong, an autonomous region in eastern China. Once approved, the amendments will allow the extraditions of people to any jurisdiction, including mainland China.

The opponents of the proposed changes claim that any human rights activist or member of the non-governmental organization whose activity does not please Beijing will risk persecution.

In the meantime, the debate on the controversial amendments which was scheduled on Wednesday morning was called off for an indefinite period of time.

