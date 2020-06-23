UrduPoint.com
China Rebuffs EU Criticism Over Hong Kong Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:57 PM

China rebuffed a warning from the European Union over a new Hong Kong national security law on Tuesday, with the foreign ministry insisting the matter was a "domestic affair".

"We oppose any foreign interference in this matter," said Wang Lutong, director general of European Affairs at China's foreign ministry, adding that China had made its position clear in an EU video summit Monday between President Xi Jinping and top EU officials.

