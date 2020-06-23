China rebuffs EU criticism over Hong Kong law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China rebuffed a warning from the European Union over a new Hong Kong national security law on Tuesday, with the foreign ministry insisting the matter was a "domestic affair".

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :China rebuffed a warning from the European Union over a new Hong Kong national security law on Tuesday, with the foreign ministry insisting the matter was a "domestic affair".

"We oppose any foreign interference in this matter," said Wang Lutong, director general of European Affairs at China's foreign ministry, adding that China had made its position clear in an EU video summit Monday between President Xi Jinping and top EU officials.