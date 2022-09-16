China Rebukes Contacts Between Taiwan, Czech Politicians

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced on Friday a planned visit to Taiwan by a group of Czech politicians as a move that could undermine diplomatic ties between Beijing and Prague.

"China firmly opposes any form of official contacts between Taiwan and countries that have a diplomatic relationship with China and we firmly oppose foreign interference in China's home affairs," ministerial spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing.

A delegation of 14 Czech politicians led by Senator Jiri Drahos is expected to arrive on Taiwan on Sunday.

This will be the latest in a string of foreign visits to the island since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the controversial trip in August.

Mao Ning urged Czechs to respect the One China principle, which states that there is only one China with the capital in Beijing and Taiwan is part of it. She said the visit could undermine the Chinese-Czech relations and send a wrong signal to Taiwanese separatists.