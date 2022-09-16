UrduPoint.com

China Rebukes Contacts Between Taiwan, Czech Politicians

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China Rebukes Contacts Between Taiwan, Czech Politicians

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced on Friday a planned visit to Taiwan by a group of Czech politicians as a move that could undermine diplomatic ties between Beijing and Prague.

"China firmly opposes any form of official contacts between Taiwan and countries that have a diplomatic relationship with China and we firmly oppose foreign interference in China's home affairs," ministerial spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing.

A delegation of 14 Czech politicians led by Senator Jiri Drahos is expected to arrive on Taiwan on Sunday.

This will be the latest in a string of foreign visits to the island since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the controversial trip in August.

Mao Ning urged Czechs to respect the One China principle, which states that there is only one China with the capital in Beijing and Taiwan is part of it. She said the visit could undermine the Chinese-Czech relations and send a wrong signal to Taiwanese separatists.

Related Topics

China Visit Mao Beijing Prague Nancy August Sunday

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

2 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.