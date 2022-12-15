China Recalls Six Diplomats Following UK Demands to Wave Immunity - UK Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Chinese authorities have recalled six diplomats from the UK after the Foreign Office demanded that they be stripped of their diplomatic immunity for questioning by police in connection with the incident at the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

On October 16, a group of people reportedly dragged a Hong Kong protester into the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beat him up. The man was hospitalized with injuries, including cuts below his eye. According to Cleverly, the UK Foreign Ministry, demanding that diplomatic immunity be lifted from six Chinese officials for the interrogation, has set a deadline of December 14 for the Chinese government.

"In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul general himself. This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these incidents, has had an effect, and we will continue on the world stage and domestically to abide by the rule of law, and we expect others to do likewise," Cleverly said, as quoted by Sky news broadcaster.

Later in the day, the Chinese embassy in London said that the Consul General of China in Manchester had completed his term of office within the normal rotation of consular staff.

"The Chinese Consul General in Manchester has completed his term of office and has returned to China upon instruction not long ago.

This is a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials," an embassy spokesperson said during a briefing.

According to the spokesperson, the protest on October 16 was nothing but a provocation staged by anti-China groups.

"The facts of the incident on 16 October are very clear. It was a violent disruptive provocation deliberately staged by anti-China elements who assaulted our consulate members and illegally intruded into the consulate premises, gravely undermining the safety and dignity of consulate officials. It was of a most malignant nature," the spokesperson added.

On October 18, the UK Foreign Office has summoned a Chinese envoy in connection with the incident.

On October 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China has made representations to the United Kingdom in connection with the "malicious riots" outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester. The spokesman also said that the perpetrator deliberately and illegally entered the Chinese Consulate's grounds, causing injuries to personnel and endangering the security of the diplomatic mission. In addition, the spokesman expressed the hope that the UK will ensure the proper security of the Chinese diplomatic missions and their personnel residing in its territory since diplomatic institutions of any country have the right to take the necessary measures to ensure the peace of the mission.