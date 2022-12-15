UrduPoint.com

China Recalls Six Diplomats Following UK Demands To Wave Immunity - UK Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

China Recalls Six Diplomats Following UK Demands to Wave Immunity - UK Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Chinese authorities have recalled six diplomats from the UK after the Foreign Office demanded that they be stripped of their diplomatic immunity for questioning by police in connection with the incident at the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

On October 16, a group of people reportedly dragged a Hong Kong protester into the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beat him up. The man was hospitalized with injuries, including cuts below his eye. According to Cleverly, the UK Foreign Ministry, demanding that diplomatic immunity be lifted from six Chinese officials for the interrogation, has set a deadline of December 14 for the Chinese government.

"In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul general himself. This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these incidents, has had an effect, and we will continue on the world stage and domestically to abide by the rule of law, and we expect others to do likewise," Cleverly said, as quoted by Sky news broadcaster.

Later in the day, the Chinese embassy in London said that the Consul General of China in Manchester had completed his term of office within the normal rotation of consular staff.

"The Chinese Consul General in Manchester has completed his term of office and has returned to China upon instruction not long ago.

This is a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials," an embassy spokesperson said during a briefing.

According to the spokesperson, the protest on October 16 was nothing but a provocation staged by anti-China groups.

"The facts of the incident on 16 October are very clear. It was a violent disruptive provocation deliberately staged by anti-China elements who assaulted our consulate members and illegally intruded into the consulate premises, gravely undermining the safety and dignity of consulate officials. It was of a most malignant nature," the spokesperson added.

On October 18, the UK Foreign Office has summoned a Chinese envoy in connection with the incident.

On October 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China has made representations to the United Kingdom in connection with the "malicious riots" outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester. The spokesman also said that the perpetrator deliberately and illegally entered the Chinese Consulate's grounds, causing injuries to personnel and endangering the security of the diplomatic mission. In addition, the spokesman expressed the hope that the UK will ensure the proper security of the Chinese diplomatic missions and their personnel residing in its territory since diplomatic institutions of any country have the right to take the necessary measures to ensure the peace of the mission.

Related Topics

Protest World Riots Foreign Office Police China Immunity London Hong Kong Man Manchester United Kingdom October December From Government

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

9 minutes ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

9 minutes ago
 Study explains surprise surge in methane during pa ..

Study explains surprise surge in methane during pandemic lockdown

9 minutes ago
 Finland's Inflation at 9.1% in November Year-on-Ye ..

Finland's Inflation at 9.1% in November Year-on-Year, Record High Since 1983

9 minutes ago
 Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader ..

Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader remains in prison

9 minutes ago
 Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thurs ..

Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.