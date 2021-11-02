China Recommends Citizens Stockpile Essentials for Winter 'in Case of Emergencies'

Chinese citizens are recommended to stockpile essential goods for the winter "in case of emergencies," China's Ministry of Commerce said in a document, published on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Chinese citizens are recommended to stockpile essential goods for the winter "in case of emergencies," China's Ministry of Commerce said in a document, published on Tuesday.

The document, titled "Notice of Preparatory Work to Ensure Stable Supply and Price Stability in the Market for Vegetables and Other Essentials This Winter and Coming Spring," notes that local authorities should encourage families to "stockpile a certain amount of essential goods to meet daily needs in case of emergencies".

Local authorities will have to ensure the stability of supplies and prices, as well as warn of any problems with the supply of goods. In particular, they must as soon as possible create a reserve stock of vegetables, meat, and other essential goods for the coming winter and spring.

The document also notes the need to create centers for the supply of food and essential goods in the event of an exacerbation of the epidemiological situation and the introduction of a strict quarantine regime, as well as other emergencies.

Last week, the Ministry of Commerce said that during the week of October 18-24, the average wholesale price for 30 types of vegetables increased by 12% compared to prices of the previous week, as quoted by the People's Daily. As noted by the publication, the increase in prices for vegetables was caused by a reduction in supply on the market due to unfavorable weather conditions, which negatively affected the harvest.