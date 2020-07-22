China Records 14 COVID-19 Cases, 22 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) China has recorded 14 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours and another 22 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, adding that 23 people recovered over the given period.

According to the commission, out of the 14 new cases, nine are local, while the rest are imported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,707, with 4,634 deaths and 78,840 recoveries. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases is 2,020, of which 1,940 have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 2,018, with 14 patients having died and 1,324 more having been discharged from hospitals.

Forty-six people have been infected with the disease in Macao, all of them already released from medical facilities. Taiwan counts 455 patients, with seven of them having died and 440 others recovered.

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally. Over the past day, seven people were released from under medical observation with suspected asymptomatic infection, while 164 people remain under observation.