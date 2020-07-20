UrduPoint.com
China Records 22 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Asymptomatic Carriers In Past Day - Health Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

China Records 22 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) China has registered 22 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, while 24 people recovered over the given period, the National Health Commission said on Monday, adding that also 13 asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 were recorded in the country.

According to the commission, out of the 22 new cases, 17 are local, while the rest are imported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,682, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered patients in China stands at 78,799. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases is 2,012, of which 1,929 have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,885 people, with 12 patients having died and 1,294 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-six people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 455, with seven of them having died and 440 others recovered.

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally. Over the past day, one person was released from under medical observation with suspected asymptomatic infection, while 154 people remain under observation.

