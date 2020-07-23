UrduPoint.com
China Records 22 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Asymptomatic Carriers - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) China has registered 22 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours and another 31 asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, adding that 15 people recovered over the given period.

According to the commission, out of the 22 new cases, 19 are local, while the rest are imported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,729, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered patients is 78,855. There are 2,023 imported cases, of which 1,947 have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 2,632 people, with 14 patients dead and 1,334 discharged from hospitals. Forty-six people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 455, with seven of them dead and 440 others recovered.

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally. Over the past day, three people were released from under medical observation, while 176 people remain under observation.

