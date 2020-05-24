UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Records 3 COVID-19 Cases, 36 Asymptomatic Carriers In 24 Hours - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

China Records 3 COVID-19 Cases, 36 Asymptomatic Carriers in 24 Hours - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) China has registered three new cases of the coronavirus and 36 asymptomatic carriers over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, adding that no fatalities have been reported over the given period.

Of those new cases, one is local and was confirmed in the northeastern province of Jilin, while two others were imported and recorded in Hong Kong and the southeastern coastal province of Guangdong.

The update brings China's tally to 82,974, with the death toll standing at 4,634. Among these cases, 1,713 have been imported to the country.

In addition, the health authorities said that three more patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries since the outbreak to 78,261.

Meanwhile, 79 patients are still receiving treatment.

On April 1, the authorities began publishing statistics on the number of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. Over the past day, 36 new asymptomatic carriers have been detected, while 35 others have been released from quarantine. As of now, 371 asymptomatic carriers remain under surveillance.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,065 people, with four patients having died and 1,029 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the virus in Macao, and all of them have already recovered. The number of those infected in Taiwan amounts to 441, with seven of them having died and 411 others recovered.

Related Topics

China Died Jilin Hong Kong April Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

9 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

9 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.