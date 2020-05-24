China Records 3 COVID-19 Cases, 36 Asymptomatic Carriers in 24 Hours - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) China has registered three new cases of the coronavirus and 36 asymptomatic carriers over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, adding that no fatalities have been reported over the given period.

Of those new cases, one is local and was confirmed in the northeastern province of Jilin, while two others were imported and recorded in Hong Kong and the southeastern coastal province of Guangdong.

The update brings China's tally to 82,974, with the death toll standing at 4,634. Among these cases, 1,713 have been imported to the country.

In addition, the health authorities said that three more patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries since the outbreak to 78,261.

Meanwhile, 79 patients are still receiving treatment.

On April 1, the authorities began publishing statistics on the number of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. Over the past day, 36 new asymptomatic carriers have been detected, while 35 others have been released from quarantine. As of now, 371 asymptomatic carriers remain under surveillance.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,065 people, with four patients having died and 1,029 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the virus in Macao, and all of them have already recovered. The number of those infected in Taiwan amounts to 441, with seven of them having died and 411 others recovered.