China Records 4 New COVID-19 Cases, No Related Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) China has registered four new coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said.

The commission said that all new cases were imported with three of them registered in Sichuan province and one in Shanghai. The authorities also reported about two new asymptomatic cases.

Overall, China now has a total of 83,040 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,780 of them imported.

In total, 78,341 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,106 people, with four patients having died and 1,049 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 443, with seven of them having died and 430 others recovered.