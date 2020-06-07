China Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths Over Past Day - Health Authorities

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) China has registered six new coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said.

According to the authorities, five out of six new cases are imported, while one registered in Hainan province is local. Meanwhile, a total of three patients recovered over the past day.

The authorities also reported about five new asymptomatic cases.

Overall, China now has a total of 83,036 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,776 of them imported. In total, 78,332 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,105 people, with four patients having died and 1,048 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 443, with seven of them having died and 429 others recovered.

The entire territory of China is now a zone with low epidemiological threat after the threat level was lowered in the northeastern province of Jilin, according to the country's authorities.

