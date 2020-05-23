China Records No COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time Since Pandemic Start- Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) China has registered no new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

At the same time, the authorities reported about 28 new asymptomatic cases.

No people have died of the coronavirus disease in China over the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in China stands at 82,971, with 78,258 recoveries, 4,634 deaths, and 79 currently ill people.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,065 people, with four patients having died and 1,029 more having been discharged from hospitals.

Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 441, with seven of them having died and 408 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.