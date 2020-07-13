China Records Six New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers Over Past Day - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) China has registered six asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, adding that also eight new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country.

According to the commission, all new cases have been imported from abroad.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,602, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered patients in China stands at 78,648

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally.

Over the past day, eight people were released from under medical observation with suspected asymptomatic infection, while 110 people remain under observation.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China was linked to a market in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.