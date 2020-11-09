UrduPoint.com
China Refrains From Commenting On Results Of US President Elections

Mon 09th November 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday refrained from making a statement on the results of the US presidential election after Joe Biden announced his victory.

"China will follow international customary practices," the spokesman said at a briefing when asked about when China intended to make an official statement following the US election.

When asked to comment on Biden's victory claim, Wang said the outcome of the election would be determined under US laws and procedures.

China remains among the countries whose authorities have not yet congratulated Biden on his win and made no official statement on how they intend to cooperate with the new US administration.

Commenting on US-China relations, Wang said that China has always advocated for dialogue with the US, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden, the democratic candidate, claimed victory on Saturday, republican incumbent Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

